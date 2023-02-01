How to perform CPR if someone suffers cardiac arrest

CPR can double or triple someone's chances of survival after cardiac arrest, according to the American Heart Association.

CINCINNATI — In a shocking moment during Monday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed and received medical treatment on the field as his teammates surrounded him.

The Bills later confirmed that the 24-year-old suffered a cardiac arrest following a tackle.

Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest following a hit in our game versus the Bengals. His heartbeat was restored on the field and he was transferred to the UC Medical Center for further testing and treatment. He is currently sedated and listed in critical condition. — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) January 3, 2023

According to ESPN, Hamlin was administered CPR on the field, a process that restored his heartbeat before he was transported to the hospital.

The emotional moment prompted medical professionals to remind us of the importance of cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and its life-saving abilities.

The American Heart Association says in the event of a cardiac emergency, bystanders should administer hands-only CPR, which consists of just two steps:

Call 9-1-1 (or send someone to call). Push hard and fast in the center of the chest.

These chest compressions help push remaining oxygen through the body to keep organs functioning until medical professionals arrive, according to the organization.

Those with CPR training may include breaths along with chest compressions. If you want to get certified, find a CPR course near you.

According to the Red Cross, this involves:

Locking your hands together and placing them in the center of the chest Giving 30 chest compressions, 2 inches deep, at a rate of about 100 per minute. Lifting the head, tilting the chin and giving two breaths before returning to chest compressions.

When should CPR be used?

CPR should be used in the event of cardiac arrest when a person's heart stops beating and cannot pump blood to the rest of the body, the CDC explains.

Cardiac arrest is not the same as a heart attack, which is when blood flow to the heart is blocked. A person having a heart attack is still talking and breathing and does not need CPR, the agency adds.