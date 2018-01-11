JAKARTA, Indonesia — Navy divers interviewed on Indonesian television say they've recovered the crashed Lion Air jet's flight recorder from the sea floor.

TV stations on Thursday showed images of the device which was transferred from an inflatable vessel to a ship in a large white container.

Two navy divers described finding the device and bringing it to the surface. One said the fuselage of the plane was also seen.

The Boeing 737 MAX 8 plane crashed Monday just minutes after takeoff from Jakarta, killing all 189 people on board.

Relatives of passengers comfort each other as they wait for news on a Lion Air plane that crashed off Java Island at Depati Amir Airport in Pangkal Pinang, Indonesia Monday, Oct. 29, 2018. (AP Photo/Hadi Sutrisno)
Members of a rescue team prepare to search for survivors from the Lion Air flight JT 610, which crashed into the sea, at Jakarta seaport on October 29, 2018. (RESMI MALAU/AFP/Getty Images)
Members of a rescue team prepare to search for survivors from the Lion Air flight JT 610, which crashed into the sea, at Jakarta seaport on October 29, 2018. - The Indonesian Lion Air plane carrying 188 passengers and crew crashed into the sea on October 29, officials said, moments after it had asked to be allowed to return to Jakarta. (Photo by Resmi MALAU / AFP) (Photo credit should read RESMI MALAU/AFP/Getty Images)
Members of a rescue team prepare to search for survivors from the Lion Air flight JT 610, which crashed into the sea, at Jakarta seaport on October 29, 2018. - The Indonesian Lion Air plane carrying 188 passengers and crew crashed into the sea on October 29, officials said, moments after it had asked to be allowed to return to Jakarta. (Photo by Resmi MALAU / AFP) (Photo credit should read RESMI MALAU/AFP/Getty Images)
Family members of the crashed Indonesian Lion Air JT-610 react at Soekarno-Hatta International airport, in Tangerang on the outskirt of Jakarta, on October 29, 2018. - An Indonesian Lion Air plane carrying 188 passengers and crew crashed into the sea on October 29, 2018, officials said, moments after it had asked to be allowed to return to Jakarta. (Photo by FAJRIN RAHARJO / AFP) (Photo credit should read FAJRIN RAHARJO/AFP/Getty Images)
Family members of the crashed Indonesian Lion Air JT-610 react at Pangkal Pinang airport, in Bangka Belitung province on October 29, 2018. - An Indonesian Lion Air plane carrying 188 passengers and crew crashed into the sea on October 29, 2018, officials said, moments after it had asked to be allowed to return to Jakarta. (Photo by HADI SUTRISNO / AFP) (Photo credit should read HADI SUTRISNO/AFP/Getty Images)
A relative of passengers prays as she and others wait for news on a Lion Air plane that crashed off Java Island at Depati Amir Airport in Pangkal Pinang, Indonesia Monday, Oct. 29, 2018. Indonesia disaster agency says that the Lion Air Boeing 737-800 plane crashed into sea shortly after it left Indonesia's capital Monday morning. (AP Photo/Hadi Sutrisno)
Relatives of passengers comfort each other as they wait for news on a Lion Air plane that crashed off Java Island at Depati Amir Airport in Pangkal Pinang, Indonesia Monday, Oct. 29, 2018. Indonesia disaster agency says that the Lion Air Boeing 737-800 plane crashed into sea shortly after it left Indonesia's capital Monday morning. (AP Photo)
Relatives of passengers comfort each other as they wait for news on a Lion Air plane that crashed off Java Island at Depati Amir Airport in Pangkal Pinang, Indonesia Monday, Oct. 29, 2018. Indonesia disaster agency says that the Lion Air Boeing 737-800 plane crashed into sea shortly after it left Indonesia's capital Monday morning. (AP Photo)
