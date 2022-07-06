DC mayor signs self-certification medical marijuana bill into law

DC residents no longer need a doctor's permission to purchase medical marijuana.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — Editor's Note: The attached video is about D.C.'s marijuana gifting law. It is from April 2022.

D.C.'s Mayor Bowser signed the Medical Marijuana Self-Certification Emergency Amendment Act of 2022 into law on Wednesday.

Now, residents in D.C. are able to purchase medical marijuana without a doctor's approval. This legislation allows people over the age of 21 to self-proclaim that they are using marijuana for medical purposes.

"We know that by bringing more medical marijuana patients into the legal marketplace in a timely manner and doing more to level the playing field for licensed medical marijuana providers, we can protect residents, support local businesses, and provide clarity to the community," Bowser said.