Price tag for National Guard mission in DC: $500 million

The Chief of the National Guard Bureau tells a Senate subcommittee that troops have sacrificed much.

WASHINGTON — It turns out, sending National Guard troops to Washington DC was an expensive proposition.

More than 26,000 soldiers and airmen were mobilized in response to the January 6 pro-Trump riots at the U.S. Capitol and then stayed there through the inauguration of President Joseph R. Biden.

The final 2,200 National Guard troops will remain through May 23.

The Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on the Military heard Tuesday that so far, the price tag for the deployment is $521 million.

National Guard leaders say this is another example of their troops answering the call to duty.

"Our country and our communities needed us. So, our guardsmen left their families and their civilian jobs and proudly serve as soldiers and airmen. Their selfless service is both important and inspiring," said Gen. Daniel Hokanson, the 29th chief of the National Guard Bureau.