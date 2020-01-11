Police arrest suspect after deadly Quebec City Halloween stabbing kills 2

Police were asking those in the area to stay indoors. There was no word of a possible motive for the attacks.

Police in Quebec City early Sunday arrested a man who was suspected of killing two people and injuring five others near the provincial legislature on Halloween.

The provincial police earlier said they had been looking for a man dressed in medieval clothing and armed with a bladed weapon who had left "multiple victims."

Police said five victims were transported to a hospital, however, there was no immediate word on their conditions at the time.

Quebec City Police spokesperson Etienne Doyon told the Canadian Broadcasting Corp. that the suspect was a man in his mid-20s. Doyon confirmed two have died and five others were hurt.

