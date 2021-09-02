Defense lawyers say Trump's words cannot reasonably be interpreted as call to violence

Former President Donald Trump’s historic second impeachment trial begins Tuesday.

WASHINGTON — Critics contend that former President Donald Trump lit the fuse that led to the deadly mob attack on the U.S. Capitol.

They point to his more than hour-long speech before the mob insurrection at the Capitol on January 6, in which he said, among other things: "You'll never take back our country with weakness. You have to show strength and you have to be strong."

But Trump's lawyers disagree.

In a 75-page legal memorandum released Monday, they acknowledge what happened was "horrible and horrific in every sense."

But they go on to say, "His statements cannot and could not reasonably be interpreted as a call to immediate violence or a call for a violent overthrow of the United States government."

Christopher Newport University political science professor Quentin Kidd disagrees.

"On its face, a reasonable person could assume that Trump's words inspired people because people said those words inspired them," he said. "I don't know what more you need."

Kidd says even with most Republican senators unlikely to vote to convict, it is still important that this trial goes forward, however it turns out. If, for no other reason, he says it's necessary because of the fact that five people including a Capitol Police Officer died in the insurrection.

"This is a matter for history," said Kidd. "This is not a matter of, 'If we're not going to win, let's not even try it.' Some things you do because they're the right thing to do."

On Tuesday, there will be up to four hours equally divided between the impeachment managers and the president's counsel to debate the constitutionality of the trial.

After the arguments, the Senate will vote on whether it has the jurisdiction to try a former president. The threshold to pass is a simple majority of 51 votes.

If it passes, the trial will proceed with up to 16 hours per side to present their case beginning at noon on Wednesday.

After the presentations are done, senators will have a total of four hours to question both sides. Then, there will be four hours divided equally between the parties for arguments on whether the Senate will consider motions to subpoena witnesses and documents, if requested by the managers.

There will be up to four hours equally divided for closing arguments, along with deliberation time if requested by the senators before the vote takes place.

The trial will pause during the Jewish Sabbath, which begins Friday at sundown and ends Saturday evening. The trial will reconvene on the afternoon of Sunday, February 14.