The Education Department is accusing House Democrats of putting on a "cheap political show" at a hearing in which a lawmaker lashed out at Education Secretary Betsy DeVos.

DeVos was facing the House's education committee to explain her overhaul of a federal loan program that erases loans for students who get cheated by their colleges.

"Despite the mess we inherited from the previous administration, we committed from day one to getting this right for students and taxpayers," said Secretary DeVos. "We cannot tolerate fraud in higher education, nor can we tolerate furiously giving away taxpayer money to those who have submitted a false claim or aren't eligible for relief. This new methodology treats students fairly and ensures that taxpayers who did not go to college or who faithfully paid off their student loans do not shoulder student loan costs for those who didn't suffer harm."

Some Democrats believe DeVos intentionally stalled the program while she rewrote the rules and made it more difficult for students to get loan relief.

The questioning got particularly heated at times.

Democratic Rep. Frederica Wilson of Florida accused DeVos of being "out to destroy education" and called her the "most unpopular person in our government."

"Students are my number one priority," DeVos said in her opening statement. "They are why I come to work every day. So if students have been deceived by institutions and suffered financial harm as a rsult, they should be made whole."

A federal judge held DeVos in contempt of court in October for violating an order to stop collecting loans owed by thousands of students of a for-profit college that has gone out of business.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.