Disney Plus Day: The biggest announcements and trailer releases

As part of the Disney+ Day celebration, Marvel announced several new shows including a 'WandaVision' spinoff titled 'Agatha: House of Harkness.'

WASHINGTON — Disney is celebrating the two-year anniversary of its streaming service by giving fans a sneak peak at many of its upcoming projects.

The so-called Disney+ Day celebration on Friday, Nov. 12, also features the Disney+ premiere of several movies including: “Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings,” “Jungle Cruise” and “Home Sweet Home Alone.”

There have also been lots of new trailers released and updates about original movies coming to the streaming service. Marvel announced five new series coming to Disney+, including the "WandaVision" spin-off "Agatha: House of Harkness," starring Kathryn Hahn, and a new animated X-Men show.

Here is a look at some of what has been announced so far:

"Hocus Pocus 2" - The first-look at the upcoming "Hocus Pocus" sequel has arrived. Disney shared a photo from the movie's set that shows the original Sanderson Sisters (Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy) back together again. The movie is now in production and will debut in Fall 2022.

"Obi-Wan Kenobi" - A sneak peak of the highly-anticipated "Star Wars" series was released on Disney+ on Friday. While the 1-minute clip doesn't appear to feature any footage from the new series, it does include some concept art. It also teases a faceoff between Obi-Wan Kenobi and his Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker turned Sith Lord Darth Vader. The series will debut in 2022.

"The Proud Family: Louder & Prouder": The official trailer for the reboot of the hit Disney channel series has arrived, along with an announcement that the series will debut in Feb. 2022.

"Baymax!" - A spinoff series about the robot from "Big Hero 6" will debut next summer.

A big hero will rise ●—● Baymax!, an Original Series, is streaming Summer 2022 on #DisneyPlus. #DisneyPlusDay pic.twitter.com/S3ZDUQ6mu1 — Disney+ (@disneyplus) November 12, 2021

"Tiana" - A new long-form musical series sequel to "The Princess and the Frog" will debut in 2023.

#Tiana FIRST LOOK Concept Art: The new long-form musical series, directed and written by Stella Meghie (@stellamink), comes to #DisneyPlus in 2023. The series follows newly crowned Princess of Maldonia on a new adventure, but her New Orleans past isn’t far behind 👑#DisneyPlusDay pic.twitter.com/A7simHJfrD — Disney+ (@disneyplus) November 12, 2021

"Sneakerella" - According to Disney, this original movie is a twist on the classic "Cinderella" fairly tale but "with new heart and sole." It debuts Feb. 18.

"Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild" - There's a new "Ice Age" movie coming to the streaming service on Jan. 28, 2022.

❄️ @IceAge is back, and it’s coming to #DisneyPlus! Get ready for a wild prehistoric adventure! Check out the teaser trailer for The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild, streaming January 28. #DisneyPlusDay pic.twitter.com/KKGe0EUQTP — Disney+ (@disneyplus) November 12, 2021

"Cheaper by the Dozen" - Gabrielle Union and Zach Braff, who are starring in the reboot of the 2003 film, revealed on Friday that their new movie will debut in March 2022. Union explained that the movie is an "update on the classic comedy, centered around a multi-racial blended family of 12."

"Chip 'n' Dale: Rescue Rangers" - Andy Samberg and John Mulaney are set to star in a new film starring Chip and Dale.

"Cars On the Road" - Owen Wilson and Larry the Cable Guy will return to voice Lightning McQueen and Mater in a spin-off series based on the "Cars" movie franchise.

Rev your engines: Owen Wilson and Larry the Cable Guy return to voice Lightning McQueen and Mater in the #DisneyPlus Original Series: Cars on the Road, streaming in 2022! #DisneyPlusDay pic.twitter.com/NQCu5tW4we — Disney+ (@disneyplus) November 12, 2021

"The Beatles Get Back" - A new clip debuted for Peter Jackson's three-part documentary series about The Beatles.

"Pinocchio" - The live-action retelling of the Disney classic, starring Tom Hanks, Cynthia Erivo, Luke Evans and many others, will arrive in Fall 2022"

The live-action retelling of #Pinocchio, starring Tom Hanks, Cynthia Erivo, Luke Evans and the voices of Benjamin Evan Ainsworth, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Keegan-Michael Key and Lorraine Bracco, directed by Robert Zemeckis is coming Fall 2022 to #DisneyPlus. ✨#DisneyPlusDay pic.twitter.com/kdK5fKrMfX — Disney+ (@disneyplus) November 12, 2021

"Diary of a Wimpy Kid" : The new animated movie debuts Dec. 3 on Disney Plus.

"Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules": A new "animated adventure" from the "Diary of a Wimpy Kid" franchise is coming to the streaming service. No release date was announced.

"High School Musical The Musical The Series": An animated poster for the show's upcoming third season includes the tagline "Love is an open door," potentially teasing that "Frozen" will be the next musical featured on the show.

Rev your engines: Owen Wilson and Larry the Cable Guy return to voice Lightning McQueen and Mater in the #DisneyPlus Original Series: Cars on the Road, streaming in 2022! #DisneyPlusDay pic.twitter.com/NQCu5tW4we — Disney+ (@disneyplus) November 12, 2021

"Disenchanted" - The 2007 film "Enchanted" is making its Disney Plus debut on Friday and the sequel, "Disenchanted," will premiere in Fall 2022.

"Better Nate Than Ever" - A new original movie debuting in Spring 2022.

Marvel

Along with announcing a handful of new series, a sneak peak of some of the upcoming Marvel shows was released on Disney+ on Friday.

"X-Men '97" - Original series coming in 2023

"Moon Knight" series

"She Hulk" series

"Ms. Marvel" series - coming Summer 2022

"What If...?" season 2

"Echo" series

"Spider-Man: Freshman Year" - Animated original series

"I am Groot" - Animated original series

"Ironheart" series

"Agatha: House of Harkness" series

"Marvel Zombies" animated series