Dodge to discontinue gas-powered Challenger and Charger, will release special edition models

Dodge announced Monday its iconic muscle car will no longer be gas-powered. All 2023 Charger and Challenger models will bear a "Last Call" underhood plaque.

WASHINGTON — Two iconic Dodge cars that shaped the meaning of muscle cars will be discontinued in 2023 as the carmaker transitions into the era of electric vehicles.

Dodge announced Monday that its Challenger and Charger vehicle production will end in 2023. The two staple muscle car models, however, will be making a big exit as Dodge teased seven special edition 2023 models.

The 2023 Charger and Challenger models will all bear a "Last Call" plaque under the hood of the vehicle to commemorate its history.

“We are celebrating the end of an era — and the start of a bright new electrified future — by staying true to our brand,” said Tim Kuniskis, Dodge brand chief executive officer, in the press release.

Six of the seven "heritage models" will bridge a connection to past models of the muscle cars, according to the announcement.

Details about the heritage influenced 2023 models are set to be revealed later this year. Dodge teased the seventh and final model as "the very last of its kind," which will be revealed in November at the 2022 Specialty Equipment Market Association show in Las Vegas.

“At Dodge, we never lift, and the brand will mark the last of our iconic Charger and Challenger nameplates in their current form in the same way that got us here, with a passion both for our products and our enthusiasts that drives us to create as much uniqueness in the muscle car community and marketplace as possible,” said Kuniskis.

In contrast to its traditional way of selling, Dodge will allocate the special edition cars to dealerships "at once" and will be a first-come, first-serve basis. Ordering and pricing for the 2023 special edition models will be announced later this year as well.