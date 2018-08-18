Albert Wilson once again kneeled during the national anthem, though this time he did so by himself.

The Miami Dolphins wide receiver repeated the protest before Friday's preseason game at the Carolina Panthers. Wilson also kneeled last Thursday along with fellow wide receiver Kenny Stills, who did not travel for Friday's game due to an ankle injury.

Wilson said after the Dolphins' preseason opener that he planned to protest throughout the season.

“It’s just something that’s been heavy on my heart, heavy on my mind,” Wilson said. “Just two incidents in my city that happened. I’m pretty much the biggest thing in my city, so I have a chance to take a stance on it.”

Defensive end Robert Quinn also once again raised his first during the anthem.

On Thursday, Philadelphia Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins remained in the tunnel during the anthem prior to an exhibition against the New England Patriots after raising his fist the previous week.

In May, NFL owners approved a new national anthem policy that requires players to stand on the field for the anthem or stay in the locker room, though the league is now engaged with the NFL Players Association about the measure. On Thursday, the NFL said players who chose to demonstrate during the preseason would not subject their teams to punishment.

"The NFL has engaged in constructive discussions with the NFL Players Association regarding the anthem and issues of equality and social justive that are of concern to many Americans," the statement read. "While those discussions continue, the NFL has agreed to delay implementing or enforcing any club work rules that could result in players being disciplined for their conduct during the performance of the anthem.

"Meanwhile, there has been no change in the NFL's policy regarding the national anthem. The anthem will continue to be played before every game, and all player and non-player personnel on the field at that time are expected to stand during the presentation of the flag and performance of the anthem. Personnel who do not wish to do can choose to remain in the locker room."

