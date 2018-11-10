Hurricane Michael and its ferocious winds peeled the roof off a middle school building, almost like pulling off the top of a soup can.

The damage at Jinks Middle School is so severe that storm chaser Brett Adair flew a drone into the gym.

There will be no volleyball games held anytime soon. Despite the net positioned on the floor, debris is everywhere. And if you were to try to throw a basketball and miss the hoop, it'd probably end up outside.

The drone flies in and out of the building, past the Bay County football champ banners. Upon positioning itself, the camera has a clear view right through the gym. The storm bought down two of its four walls.

The deadly storm will be one remembered for years to come -- no other Category 4 storm ever has made landfall in the Florida Panhandle.

PHOTOS: Panama City, Fla., devastated by Hurricane Michael

