Duchess Meghan of Sussex turns 37 on Saturday – her first birthday as a member of the royal family – and wouldn't we all like to know what Prince Harry has planned for the occasion.

Don't hold your breath waiting to hear; Kensington Palace is never going to announce such "private" matters.

But we can already see how the former Meghan Markle – an unprecedented royal bride as a divorced, biracial American actress – has changed since her wedding on May 19, and how she is changing some royal conventions.

Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie, Princess Anne, Princess Royal, Prince Andrew, Duke of York, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attend Christmas Day Church service.

Chris Jackson, Getty Images

Christmas with the Windsors – before the wedding

Queen Elizabeth II and much of her extended family usually spend Christmas at Sandringham, her Norfolk estate, but the invitation doesn't extend to mere fiancées: Up until now, a wedding ring was required before sitting down to holiday goose with the Windsors.

In fact, royal experts believe Meghan is the first royal fiancée invited to Sandringham for Christmas, including Christmas service with the queen, just weeks after her engagement to Prince Harry was announced in 2017. It's a sign of how much Her Majesty wanted to welcome Meghan and please her grandson.

The 'Meet Meghan Markle' tour of Britain

As a former actress (TV's "Suits"), Meghan was accustomed to public appearances, but royal public appearances are a different sort of stagecraft. Months before the wedding, she hit the road with Harry, traveling to key areas of the kingdom, including England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, to see and be seen.

It was a first for a royal bride-to-be and it made sense: It was a chance for the British people and Meghan to get to know each other, and good training for Meghan to begin adapting to her new job.

Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey on March 12, 2018 in London, England.

WPA Pool, Getty Images

First official appearance with the queen before the wedding

The Commonwealth, the organization of former nations of the old British Empire, is very close to the queen's heart, so it was significant that Meghan was in Westminster Abbey with Harry and the rest of the family for the Commonwealth Day service, the largest annual interfaith gathering in the U.K., two months before the wedding.

Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex (2nd L), looks at his bride, Meghan Markle, as she arrives accompanied by the Britain's Prince Charles, Prince of Wales in St George's Chapel.

JONATHAN BRADY / AFP / Getty Images

Her prospective father-in-law – the future king – walked her down the aisle

Of all the unprecedented aspects of Harry and Meghan's wedding in St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle (the barnstorming sermon by American Bishop Michael Curry no doubt woke up the sedate Anglicans), the most poignant was when Meghan's father-in-law to be, Prince Charles, walked her down the aisle, because her own father, Thomas Markle, said he was too sick to travel to the wedding.

"Thanks, Pa!" Harry was heard to whisper as his father handed over the bride to his youngest son.

Queen Elizabeth II and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrive by Royal Train at Runcorn Station to open the new Mersey Gateway Bridge on June 14, 2018 in the town of Runcorn, Cheshire, England.

WPA Pool / Getty Images

All aboard! She gets to ride the Royal Train

Another first for Meghan: Just a month after the wedding, she got a master's class in her new royal job from the queen with an unprecedented invitation to board the Royal Train for a day of solo engagements with Her Majesty in Cheshire. It was months before other royal brides joined the queen for a solo engagement after the wedding.

Not even Harry has been treated to the privilege of traveling on the Royal Train, which is exclusively reserved for use by the top four royals: the queen; her husband, Prince Philip; Prince Charles and his wife, Duchess Camilla of Cornwall. Neither Prince William nor his wife, Duchess Kate of Cambridge, have been invited on the train, either.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visit the Eikon Centre and attend an event to mark the second year of the youth-led peace-building initiative 'Amazing the Space' on March 23, 2018 in Lisburn, Nothern Ireland. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Chris Jackson

Not every hair in place – and that's OK

One of the first things people noticed in her first public appearances, even before the wedding, is that Meghan liked pulling up her hair in a carefree bun, often off-center and with escaped tendrils framing her face.

The words "messy bun" and Her Royal Highness have rarely made an appearance in the same sentence, let alone the same public engagement. But Meghan has managed to make messy buns seem ... well, endearing.

And not messy.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (R) and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend day twelve of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 14, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

Clive Mason

Duchess Meghan wears pants sometimes

Generally, royal women don't wear pants at official engagements (the queen prefers them in skirts or dresses) but Meghan has gotten away with it at least twice: She wore a sleek tuxedo-style outfit for an awards show before the wedding, and then she wore more casual white palazzo pants at Wimbledon after the wedding.

The Wimbledon appearance wasn't strictly an official engagement but the palace did announce it in advance, and Meghan stood out in comparison to her always-appropriate sister-in-law, Duchess Kate, who wore a dress.

On the other hand, Meghan followed the Wimbledon dress-code rule: No hats in the royal box because it could block someone's view.

No more miniskirts

For her engagement announcement photo call, she wore a short coat and dress and her legs were bare in strappy high heels – in November in London. After the wedding, she switched to mid-calf dresses and hosiery (but she still wears the high heels).

But Meghan has tweaked the royal style rules a bit by often opting for sleeveless dresses (very Michelle Obama) and off-the-shoulder looks that have rarely graced a royal torso.

Bigger bags, fewer clutches

Meghan often carries substantial (and expensive) bags, even on official engagements. By contrast, Duchess Kate is rarely seen with anything but a clutch.

Why do royal women bother with that? Because it gives them something to do with their hands in public other than clasp them behind their backs the way royal men typically do. That's one reason the queen always carries a Launer handbag with a short handle looped over her arm.

Still, royals on an engagement don't have to schlep a lot of stuff the way ordinary working women do, so it wasn't immediately clear why Meghan needed to carry a large Fendi bag to meet the Irish president on her first foreign trip as a duchess.

Mild public displays of affection

Royals are not touchy-feely types. On public display, they don't hold hands or link arms or encircle their beloved's waist. But Meghan does.

She has been photographed rubbing Harry’s back, holding hands or clutching his arm. She even grasped his arm for one of the official pictures taken after the christening of Prince Louis of Cambridge. Judging from the historic pictures of royal christenings, this was almost certainly a first.

Meghan Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry Duke of Sussex kiss after posing with the trophy after the Sentebale Polo 2018 held at the Royal County of Berkshire Polo Club on July 26, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Chris Jackson

Major PDA

Pecks on cheeks are the usual greeting among royals in public. But Harry and Meghan look to be still in the throes of honeymoon passion, judging from their major snogging after his team won the trophy in a charity polo match at the Royal County of Berkshire Polo Club last month in Windsor.

