Austin Lyle, 17, is wanted for attempted murder related to the shooting that happened while he was being searched for weapons at the school.

Example video title will go here for this video

DENVER — A 17-year-old student who is accused of shooting and wounding two staff members at East High School Wednesday morning was possibly "pinged" near Conifer, which prompted some schools to be placed on "secure status."

The superintendent of Park County Schools said they were alerted that 17-year-old Austin Lyle might be in the area, based on cellphone data, and as a result access to schools is restricted.

Police said Austin, a current East High School student, is wanted for attempted murder for the shooting just before 10 a.m. Wednesday which was carried out as he was being searched for weapons as a part of a safety plan, the Denver Police Department (DPD) said.

"They [Austin] were undergoing a search, and during that search, obviously a weapon, a handgun was retrieved and several shots were fired," DPD Chief Ron Thomas said.

The two staff members, both male administrators, were taken to the hospital for treatment. One of them was taken into surgery for treatment of life-threatening injuries. The second person was in serious condition but was able to talk with investigators.

Jerald Mason and Eric Sinclair are both listed as deans at East High School and Denver Health confirmed both are current patients.

A student was also taken to the hospital related to some type of allergic reaction but was not hurt in the shooting, according to DPD.

As a result of the shooting, which was in an office area away from other students, East High School will be closed for the rest of the week with classes resuming on after spring break.

Austin is associated with a 2005 red Volvo XC90 with Colorado license plate BSC-W10, which is similar to the vehicle pictured above.

Thomas said they had not yet located him or recovered the weapon used. Austin had been searched previously as part of the safety plan and no weapons were found, Thomas said.

DPS Superintendent Dr. Alex Marrero declined to comment specifically on Austin's safety plan, saying it was protected by the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA).

"It's a result of previous behavior," he said. "It's past educational and behavioral experiences that each individual student may have exhibited in the past."

He also said these types of plans are "common" among all schools in DPS and other districts.

The Denver Public School District initially said in a tweet that the school was placed on lockdown due to police activity and went on to say that students were being held in their period classrooms.

As of 11:30 a.m., parents were able to pick up their students at 17th and Esplanade, the district said. Students who drove were escorted to their cars and allowed to leave.

Students who ride the bus will be held until their bus arrives. DPS also said they were working with RTD to increase the number of buses on the 15 line to help students get home.

"I'm deeply sorry that we're here," said Marrero. "I really really feel that we shouldn't be here, but here we are."

Watch below: Parents reunite students after shooting.

DPS said East HS will remain closed for the rest of the week and that once classes resume two armed officers will be present at the school for the remainder of the school year.

"We are looking forward to expanding that conversation into how we can re-establish a relationship with a presence at our schools, in particular our high schools," said Marrero.

The district school board voted unanimously in 2020 to remove School Resource Officers (SROs). After that vote, DPD school resource officers were phased out and the district relied on its own security team.

Part of the argument to remove the SROs was that they unfairly target students of color, and make them wary of law enforcement early in their lives.

After the shooting Wednesday, Denver Mayor Michael Hancock released a statement that called the decision to remove SROs a "mistake" and said, "we must move swiftly to correct it."

Luis Garcia, a student at the school, died last month after a shooting just outside the school. He was shot and injured while in a car at 17th and Esplanade on Feb. 13 around 2:30 p.m. He died on March 1.

Police said there was no indication that he fired any shots. Two teens who were in a different car were taken into custody later that afternoon, but neither suspect faces charges specifically related to the shooting.

Garcia's shooting prompted students to walkout, saying they were concerned about their safety.

ALERT: #DPD is responding to a shooting at East High School. Unknown number of victims at this time. Investigators are working to gather information, expect large police presence in the area. Updates will be posted to this thread as they are made available. #Denver pic.twitter.com/YkosOOOjmS — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) March 22, 2023

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.