Rapper Lil Xan says he needed to go to the hospital Monday after eating too many Hot Cheetos.

"I was in the hospital, not doing any drugs, but I guess I ate, uh, too many Hot Cheetos and it ... ripped something in my stomach open, so I puked a little blood," he said with a laugh in a video posted on Instagram.

"We good," he said before promoting his upcoming tour.

The Soundcloud rapper with a social media following of millions will start his Total Xanarchy tour in New York City on Wednesday, Billboard reports.

It's not the first time the snacks have been in the news because of health concerns. In July, a mother blamed snacks including Hot Cheetos for her daughter's gallbladder surgery. The teen regularly ate bags of Hot Cheetos and Takis before stomach pains led to the surgery.

Eating an excessive amount of Hot Cheetos or similar snacks can cause stomach pain and has been linked to emergency room visits, reports Medical Daily.

Dr. Yvonne Juarez, a pediatrician in Fresno, California, told the Fresno Bee in 2012that flaming-hot snacks can up the stomach's acidity, leading to aches.

"I've had patients go to the ER because of it," she told the newspaper. "It's insane, absolutely insane."

Hot Cheetos and Takis burned up the snack world in 2012, with schools in several states banning the foods as unhealthy and disruptive while confiscating them on site. That sparked a black market at some schools, with Takis becoming an underground currency.

Lil Xan urged followers to "be careful" as "Hot Cheetos are one hell of a drug" in an Instagram post.

Contributing: Josh Hafner, USA TODAY.

© 2018 USATODAY.COM