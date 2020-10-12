Ellen DeGeneres tests positive for COVID-19

The daytime talk show host says she's "feeling fine right now" after testing positive for coronavirus.

WASHINGTON — Talk show host Ellen DeGeneres announced Thursday that she has tested positive for COVID-19.

"Fortunately, I'm feeling fine right now. Anyone who has been in close contact with me has been notified, and I am following all proper [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] guidelines," DeGeneres said in a statement posted on Twitter.

"I'll see you all again after the holidays. Please stay healthy and safe," she said in her statement.

Unlike other daytime TV shows, DeGeneres has been hosting the 18th season of her show with a limited in-person audience.

According to VARIETY, her audience has consisted of about 40 people who are positioned next to virtual audience members on screens. For guests on her show, DeGeneres has been doing a mix of in-person and virtual interviews.