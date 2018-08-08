According to a post to his Facebook page, noted Swamp Pop musician G.G. Shinn died at 2:47 p.m. Tuesday. He was born Aug. 25, 1939, in Franklin, Louisiana.

Shinn was a member of the iconic Boogie Kings where he was the band's featured trumpeter and lead vocalist. Shinn was the owner of the local G.G.'s nightclub in Alexandria.

Shinn performed for more than 50 years with the likes of the Fabulous Boogie Kings, Roller Coasters, TSC Trucking Co, Chase, The Hot Damn Band.

Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.

