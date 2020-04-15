EU unveils coronavirus exit plan, hoping to avoid more chaos

With some countries already lifting lockdown measures, the EU commission unveiled Wednesday a roadmap that plans for an easing of lock-downs over a number of months.

BRUSSELS, Belgium — The European Union is trying to head off a chaotic easing of coronavirus restrictions across the 27 nation bloc.

First, the spread of the disease would have to be checked, hospital capacities boosted and wide-scale testing conducted.

The EU commission says business should be phased in depending on economic importance. Schools could reopen although with smaller classes.

It recommends that shops gradually open but with limits on the number of people who could enter.