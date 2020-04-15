x
EU unveils coronavirus exit plan, hoping to avoid more chaos

With some countries already lifting lockdown measures, the EU commission unveiled Wednesday a roadmap that plans for an easing of lock-downs over a number of months.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, right, and European Council President Charles Michel participate in a media conference on the European Union response to the COVID-19 crisis at EU headquarters in Brussels, Wednesday, April 15, 2020. The European Union moved Wednesday to head off a chaotic and potentially disastrous easing of restrictions that are limiting the spread of the coronavirus, warning its 27 nations to move very cautiously as they return to normal life and base their actions on scientific advice. (John Thys, Pool Photo via AP)

BRUSSELS, Belgium — The European Union is trying to head off a chaotic easing of coronavirus restrictions across the 27 nation bloc. 

With some countries already lifting lockdown measures, the EU commission unveiled Wednesday a roadmap that plans for an easing of lock-downs over a number of months. 

First, the spread of the disease would have to be checked, hospital capacities boosted and wide-scale testing conducted. 

The EU commission says business should be phased in depending on economic importance. Schools could reopen although with smaller classes. 

It recommends that shops gradually open but with limits on the number of people who could enter. 

Around one month should be left between steps to monitor whether the virus is spreading.

