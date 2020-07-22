x
Norfolk's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Norfolk, Virginia | 13NEWSNOW.com

nation-world

Everything coming and leaving Netflix in August 2020

Netflix is dropping new content for subscribers in August as summer plans are sidelined due to the coronavirus.

WASHINGTON — Netflix has released its list of new shows and movies coming to the streaming site in August, offering users more ways to fill free time they may have from those summer plans canceled by the coronavirus.

The August list includes new seasons of "Rita" and "Stranger," along with "Glow Up," "Lucifer" and "Glitch Techs." There's also a new slate of comedy specials featuring Rob Schneider and Sam Jay. The summer adventures of Avatar also continue this summer with "The Legend of Korra" series coming to the platform on August 14.

A new Netflix Documentary called "World's Most Wanted" will be released at the beginning of the month showing how heinous criminals have avoided capture despite massive rewards and global investigations. It profiles five of the world’s most wanted.

And later on in August, the epic musical "Les Misérables" featuring Hugh Jackman, Russell Crowe and Anne Hathaway will be released to subscribers.

But with all the new content arriving in August, also comes a host of departures. All three "The Karate Kid" movies will leave Netflix on August 30, along with "Groundhog Day." 

You can see a full list of everything coming to and leaving Netflix in August below.

Coming to Netflix in Aug. 2020

August 1

Super Monsters: The New Class

A Knight's Tale

Acts of Violence

The Addams Family (1991)

An Education

Being John Malkovich

Death at a Funeral

Dennis the Menace

Elizabeth Harvest

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind

Hardcore Henry

Iron Man: Armored Adventures: Season 1-2

Jurassic Park

Jurassic Park III

The Lost World: Jurassic Park

Mad Max (1979)

Mr. Deeds

My Perfect Landing: Season 1

Nagi-Asu: A Lull in the Sea: Season 1

The NeverEnding Story

The NeverEnding Story 2: The Next Chapter

The Next Step: Season 6

Nights in Rodanthe

Ocean's Thirteen

Ocean's Twelve

Operation Ouch: Season 1

Operation Ouch: Special

Remember Me

Seabiscuit

Toradora!: Season 1

Transformers Rescue Bots Academy: S2

The Ugly Truth

What Keeps You Alive

August 2

Almost Love

Connected -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

August 3

Immigration Nation -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY 

August 4

A Go! Go! Cory Carson Summer Camp

Malibu Rescue: The Next Wave

Mundo Mistério / Mystery Lab -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL 

Sam Jay: 3 In The Morning -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL 

August 5

Anelka : L'Incompris / Anelka: Misunderstood -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY 

World's Most Wanted -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY 

August 6

The Rain: Season 3 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL 

The Seven Deadly Sins: Imperial Wrath of The Gods -- NETFLIX ANIME 

August 7

Alta Mar / High Seas: Season 3 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL 

Berlin, Berlin -- NETFLIX FILM

The Magic School Bus Rides Again Kids In Space 

¡Nailed It! México: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL 

The New Legends of Monkey: Season 2 

Selling Sunset: Season 3 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL 

Sing On! Germany -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL 

Tiny Creatures -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL 

Wizards: Tales of Arcadia

Word Party Songs

Work It -- NETFLIX FILM

August 8

The Promise

We Summon the Darkness

August 10

GAME ON: A Comedy Crossover Event -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL 

Nightcrawler

August 11

Mr. Peabody & Sherman

Rob Schneider: Asian Momma, Mexican Kids -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL 

Credit: Scott Yamano/NETFLIX
Rob Schneider Comedy Special 2020. Rob Schneider. Cr. Scott Yamano/NETFLIX © 2020

August 12

Scary Movie 5

(Un)Well -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY 

August 13

Safety Not Guaranteed

Une fille facile / An Easy Girl -- NETFLIX FILM

August 14

3%: Season 4 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL 

El robo del siglo -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL 

Fearless -- NETFLIX FILM

Glow Up: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL 

Project Power -- NETFLIX FILM 

The Legend of Korra: Book One: Air

The Legend of Korra: Book Two: Spirits

The Legend of Korra: Book Three: Change

The Legend of Korra: Book Four: Balance

Octonauts & the Caves of Sac Actun

Teenage Bounty Hunters -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL 

August 15

Rita: Season 5 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL 

Stranger: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL 

August 16

Johnny English

Les Misérables (2012)

August 17

Crazy Awesome Teachers

Drunk Parents

Glitch Techs: Season 2

The video game monster hunters are back for another season.

August 19

Crímenes de familia / The Crimes That Bind -- NETFLIX FILM

DeMarcus Family Rules -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL 

High Score -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

August 20

Biohackers -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL 

Good Kisser

Great Pretender -- NETFLIX ANIME 

John Was Trying to Contact Aliens

August 21

Alien TV

Fuego negro -- NETFLIX FILM

Hoops -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL 

Lucifer: Season 5 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL 

Rust Valley Restorers: Season 3 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL 

The Sleepover -- NETFLIX FILM

August 23

1BR

Septembers of Shiraz

August 25

Emily's Wonder Lab -- NETFLIX FAMILY 

Trinkets: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL 

The teen shoplifters are back for another season.

August 26

Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL 

La venganza de Analía -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL 

Million Dollar Beach House -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL 

Rising Phoenix -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

August 27

Aggretsuko: Season 3 -- NETFLIX ANIME 

Retsuko the Red Panda and her death metal karaoke return for another season.

The Bridge Curse

The Frozen Ground

August 28

All Together Now -- NETFLIX FILM

Cobra Kai: Seasons 1-2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL 

I AM A KILLER: Released -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL 

Orígenes secretos / Unknown Origins -- NETFLIX FILM

August 31

Casino Royale

Quantum of Solace

Leaving Netflix in Aug.2020

August 1

Skins: Vol. 1-7

August 3

Love

Paranormal Survivor: Season 1-2

August 7

6 Days

Judy Moody and the Not Bummer Summer

St. Agatha

August 14

Adventures in Public School

Being AP

Goon

August 18

The Incident

August 19

Some Kind of Beautiful

August 20

Bad Rap

August 21

Just Go With It

August 23

Fanatic

August 25

Blue Is the Warmest Color

August 28

Bring It On: Worldwide Showdown

The Wicker Man

August 31

Bad Boys

Bad Boys II

Candyman

Child's Play

Clueless

Failure to Launch

Get Him to the Greek

Groundhog Day

He's Just Not That Into You

Jerry Maguire

The Karate Kid

The Karate Kid Part II

The Karate Kid Part III

The Lake House

Life as We Know It

Murder Party

Observe and Report

One Day

Public Enemies

Rugrats Go Wild

School Daze

Tootsie

United 93

V for Vendetta

Valentine's Day