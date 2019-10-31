November is on its way, and Netflix has a new slew of shows lined up. Grab your favorite pumpkin flavored snack and get ready to check out these new titles.

Starting Nov. 1, the streaming series will be releasing the first titles in its holiday lineup. Netflix will be releasing holiday titles through Dec. 30, with titles including the third installment of "The Christmas Prince" series and a holiday edition of "The Great British Bake Off."

For those that believe the Christmas season doesn't start until after Thanksgiving, Netflix has a ton of new regular titles coming this month as well.

The Fab Five will return on Nov. 5 with a special edition of "Queer Eye," set in Japan. Model Kiko Mizuhara joins the guys for the four episode special.

Martin Scorsese's much anticipated film, "The Irishman" will also hit the service later in the month. The film brings together Robert de Niro, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci for an epic saga of organized crime in post-war America. The story spans several decades, focusing on the disappearance of union boss Jimmy Hoffa.

The highly anticipated third season of "The Crown" will be added to the streaming series Nov. 17. This season features a new cast as the characters have aged up. Olivia Colman will replace Claire Foy as Queen Elizabeth. her husband will be played by Tobias Menzies, and her sister Princess Margaret will be played by Helena Bonham Carter.

With every new show comes a show we have to say goodbye to. "The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King" and "The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers" will be leaving at the beginning of the month. If you still haven't seen the Disney's award-winning "Coco," you have until the last day of November to see it.

Here's everything coming to and leaving Netflix for November 2019:

Coming to Netflix

November 1

"American Son" Netflix Television Event

"Atypical: Season 3" Netflix Original

"Drive" Netflix Film

"Fire in Paradise" Netflix Documentary

"Hache" Netflix Original

"Hello Ninja" Netflix Family

"Holiday in the Wild" Netflix Film

"The King" Netflix Film

"The Man Without Gravity" Netflix Film

"Queer Eye: We're in Japan!" Netflix Original

"True: Grabbleapple Harvest" Netflix Family

"We Are the Wave" Netflix Original

"Apache Warrior"

"Barbie Dreamhouse Adventures: Go Team Roberts: Season 1"

"Billy on the Street"

"Christmas Break-In"

"Christmas in the Heartlands"

"Christmas Survival"

"Elliot the Littlest Reindeer"

"Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas"

"Grease"

"Holly Star"

"How to Be a Latin Lover"

"Love Jones"

"Mars: Season 2"

"Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans: Seasons 1-2"

"Paid in Full"

"Rosemary's Baby"

"Rounders"

"Santa Girl"

"Sling Blade"

"Spitfire: The Plane that Saved the World"

"Step Brothers"

"The Christmas Candle"

"The Deep: Season 3"

"The Game"

"The Matrix"

"The Matrix Reloaded"

"The Matrix Revolutions"

"Up North"

"Wild Child"

"Zombieland"

November 4

"A Holiday Engagement"

"Christmas Crush"

"Dear Santa"

"The Devil Next Door" Netflix Documentary

"District 9"

November 5

"The End of the F***ing World: Season 2" Netflix Original

"Seth Meyers: Lobby Baby" Netflix Original

"She-Ra and the Princesses of Power: Season 4" Netflix Family

:"Tune in for Love" Netflix Film

November 6

"SCAMS" Netflix Original

"Shadow"

November 7

"The Body Remembers When the World Broke Open"

November 8

"Busted!: Season 2" Netflix Original

"The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 2" Netflix Original

"Greatest Events of WWII in HD Colour" Netflix Original

"Green Eggs and Ham" Netflix Original

"Let It Snow" Netflix Film

"Wild District: Season 2" Netflix Original

November 9

"Little Things: Season 3" Netflix Original

November 10

"Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 5" Netflix Original

November 11

"A Single Man"

"Chief of Staff: Season 2" Netflix Original

November 12

"Harvey Girls Forever!: Season 3" Netflix Family

"Jeff Garlin: Our Man in Chicago" Netflix Original

November 13

"Maradona in Mexico" Netflix Documentary

November 14

"The Stranded" Netflix Original

November 15

"Avlu: Part 2" Netflix Original

"The Club" Netflix Original

"Earthquake Bird" Netflix Film

"Go! The Unforgettable Party" Netflix Family

"House Arrest" Netflix Family

"I'm With the Band: Nasty Cherry" Netflix Original

"Klaus" Netflix Film

"Llama Llama: Season 2" Netflix Family

"The Toys That Made Us: Season 3" Netflix Original

November 16

"Suffragette"

November 17

"The Crown: Season 3" Netflix Original

November 19

"Iliza: Unveiled" Netflix Original

"No hay tiempo para la verguenza" Netflix Documentary

November 20

"Bickram: Yogi, Guru, Predator" Netflix Documentary

"Dream/Killer"

"Lorena, la de pies ligeros" Netflix Documentary

November 21

"The Knight Before Christmas" Netflix Film

"Mortel" Netflix Original

November 22

"Dino Girl Gauko" Netflix Family

"Dolly Parton's HeartStrings" Netflix Original

"The Dragon Prince: Season 3" Netflix Family

"High Seas: Season 2" Netflix Original

"Meet the Adebanjos: Seasons 1-3"

"Mon frère" Netflix Film

"Nailed it! Holiday!: Season 2" Netflix Original

"Narcoworld: Dope Stories" Netflix Original

"Nobody's Looking" Netflix Original

"Singapore Social" Netflix Original

"Trolls: The Beat Goes On! Season 8" Netflix Family

November 23

"End of Watch"

November 24

"Shot Caller"

November 25

"Dirty John: Season 1"

November 26

"Mike Bribiglia: The New One" Netflix Original

"Super Monsters Save Christmas" Netflix Family

"True: Winter Wishes" Netflix Family

November 27

"Broken" Netflix Documentary

"The Irishman" Netflix Film

November 28

"Holiday Rush" Netflix Film

"John Crist: I Ain't Praying for That" Netflix Original

"Merry Happy Whatever" Netflix Film

"Mytho" Netflix Original

November 29

"Atlantics" Netflix Film

"Chip at Potato: Season 2" Netflix Family

:"I Lost my Body" Netflix Film

"La Reina del Sur: Season 2"

"The Movies That Made Us" Netflix Original

"Sugar Rush Christmas" Netflix Original

Leaving Netflix

November 1

"42"

"300"

"A Dog's Life"

"As Good as It Gets"

"Caddyshack"

"Caddyshack 2"

"Chasing Liberty"

"Gran Torino"

"Groundhog Day"

"Little Women"

"Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa"

"Recess: Taking the Fifth Grade"

"Road House"

"Romeo Is Bleeding"

"Scary Movie 2"

"Scream"

"Seal Team Six: The Raid on Osama Bin Laden"

"Sex and the City: The Movie"

"Stardust"

"Stitches"

"Taking Lives"

"The American"

"The Bank Job"

"The Bishop's Wife"

"The House Bunny"

"The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King"

"The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers"

"The Sixth Sense"

November 2

"Last Tango in Halifax: Season 1-3"

November 3

"Amazing Hotels: Life Beyond the Lobby: Season 1"

November 5

"Blue Bloods: Season 1-8"

November 15

"Continuum: Season 1-4"

November 16

"Mamma Mia!"

November 22

"Nikita: Season 1-4"

November 23

"The Red Road: Season 1-2"

November 25

"Boyhood"

November 29

"Coco"

November 30

"Life Unexpected: Season 1-2



