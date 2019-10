WASHINGTON — An ex-White House aide who's supposed to testify before House impeachment investigators on Monday is seeking guidance from a federal court about whether to comply with a House subpoena or follow President Donald Trump's directive against cooperating.

Former deputy national security adviser Charles Kupperman has asked a judge in Washington to instruct him whether to accede to House demands for his testimony or to assert "immunity from congressional process" as directed by Trump.

RELATED: House Democrats get a legal victory in impeachment inquiry

RELATED: Cummings remembered as 'fierce champion' at funeral

Kupperman argues that he cannot satisfy the competing demands of the legislative and executive branches.

Set to testify Saturday is Philip Reeker, the acting assistant secretary of state for Europe.