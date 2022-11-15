Excitement grows as NASA prepares for another Artemis I launch attempt

The two-hour launch window opens at 1:04 a.m. on Wednesday. We'll be streaming it on 13News Now +.

HAMPTON, Va. — Anticipation grows as NASA prepares for another launch attempt of the Artemis I rocket.

“It’ll be really fun to come into work tomorrow," said Emily Judd, the lead of NASA Langley's Lunar Architecture Team.

"Hopefully, it’s gone off and everything has gone well.”

Should it take off, Artemis I’s mission is expected to last roughly 25 days. But it’s more than a test of the rocket.

“We’ll also be testing out Orion in the lunar environment for the first time making sure that when we do send crew on Artemis II that they will be kept safe in that environment,” Judd said.

Judd said her team is looking more at the upcoming missions.

“Once Artemis III lands humans on the moon, we’re looking at how do we transform the type of mission operation that Apollo did to longer-term exploration,” she said.

Judd said she traveled to the Kennedy Center in Florida for the first two launch attempts.

Officials scrubbed the first one in August due to a faulty temperature sensor. Crews saw a hydrogen leak during the second attempt in September.

NASA hoped to get crews out again in late September, but chose not to with Hurricane Ian rolling through.

While she said it felt disappointing to see the scrubbed launches, she says her team did expect to see some setbacks.

“You have to understand that this is the very first test," she said. "This is the first flight of this rocket. So, we’re testing out a lot of new issues.”