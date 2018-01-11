Arlington, Texas — The Prestonwood Lake Dam in Arlington, Texas is under danger of “imminent” failure and the city's mayor has declared an emergency in preparation.

Video from WFAA HD Chopper 8 showed water penetrating the dam Thursday morning, which is in North Arlington near Lamar and Northwest Green Oaks Boulevard.

City officials stressed that should the dam fail, flooding of homes in the area is not likely but downstream culverts could become clogged with debris, the city said in a release.

