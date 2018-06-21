The Republican-led House has narrowly passed a sweeping farm bill that would toughen work requirements for food stamp recipients.

The bill passed 213-211.

Democrats opposed the measure, saying it would toss too many people off government food assistance.

The measure renews the safety net for farmers as President Donald Trump's tough talk on tariffs threatens to close markets for many of their products.

The vote Thursday marked the House's second attempt to pass a farm bill. GOP leaders suffered an embarrassing setback in May when 30 GOP members opposed passage in an effort to get a vote on immigration legislation.

The House bill sets up a certain clash with the Senate, which looks to make mostly modest adjustments to existing programs and doesn't pick a food stamps fight.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.