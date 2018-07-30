The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is warning women and healthcare providers about serious concerns surrounding devices marketed for "vaginal rejuvenation" procedures, after some reported suffering burns, scarring and pain.

The cases were linked to energy-based devices, such as laser and ultrasound equipment, that were approved to treat conditions like removing genital warts. But the FDA noted the devices haven't been evaluated or approved for vaginal rejuvenation.

FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb said there are a growing number of manufacturers marketing these devices to women claiming the procedures will treat menopause, urinary incontinence or sexual function by destroying or reshaping tissue. Gottlieb added that in some cases the advertising is specifically targeting breast cancer survivors experiencing symptoms caused by early menopause.

“The deceptive marketing of a dangerous procedure with no proven benefit, including to women who’ve been treated for cancer, is egregious,” Gottlieb said in a statement.

As part of Monday's warning, the FDA announced it had notified seven companies about the "inappropriate marketing of their devices for 'vaginal rejuvenation' procedures" including: Alama Lasers, BTL Aesthetics, BTL Industries, Cynosure, InMode, Sciton and Thermigen.

Vaginal rejuvenation is often used to describe a non-surgical procedure intended to relieve symptoms such as vaginal laxity, vaginal atrophy, dryness or itching, pain during sexual intercourse, pain during urination and decreased sexual sensation.

If you suffered any adverse effects associated with these procedures, the FDA wants you to file a report through MedWatch.

© 2018 TEGNA MEDIA