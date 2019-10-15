Actress Felicity Huffman has reported to a federal prison in order to serve her 14-day sentence for her role in the college admissions scandal that rocked many of the nation's elite universities. Huffman admitted to paying to cheat on her daughter's SAT test.

The "Desperate Housewives" actress surrendered to authorities at the Federal Correctional Institiution in Dublin, California, her representative told NBC News and Variety.

The Federal Correctional Institution, Dublin is a low-security prison for women in the San Francisco area.

“Ms. Huffman is prepared to serve the term of imprisonment Judge Talwani ordered as one part of the punishment she imposed for Ms. Huffman’s actions, her representative said. "She will begin serving the remainder of the sentence Judge Talwani imposed — one year of supervised release, with conditions including 250 hours of community service — when she is released.”

Huffman was the first parent to be sentenced in the case. Several other parents have since been sentenced, with sentences ranging from probation to five months in prison. The FBI probe, dubbed "Operation Varsity Blues," found several parents involved in a scheme to pay Rick Singer to get their children into colleges by either boosting their SAT scores or helping them pretend to be top athletes. Yale, Georgetown and the University of Southern California were all named as colleges involved.

Huffman pleaded guilty to charges of fraud for paying for someone to proctor and correct her daughter's SAT test. She gave a tearful apology at her sentencing on September 13.

“I was frightened, I was stupid and I was so wrong,” she said at the time. “I am deeply ashamed of what I have done.”

"Full House" actress Lori Loughlin was also charged and her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli have also been charged. Loughlin has pleaded not guilty to money laundering and conspiracy charges and remains free on bail.