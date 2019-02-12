WASHINGTON — In a video posted late Sunday night to the First Lady of the United States' Twitter account, Melania Trump is seen walking through areas of the White House showing the public one of the first looks at the White House's 2019 Christmas decorations.

"I am delighted to share this beautiful exhibit of patriotism," the tweet says.

In the video, the First Lady is seen opening little doors with red numbers on them of what appears to be a representation of the White House, possibly representing an Advent calendar.

A scene of snow-white decorations floods one hallway. The First Lady is seen adjusting an ornament on a tree, and the cuts to a close up of the Seal of the President of the United States.

The First Lady then walks through a hallway lined with lit Christmas trees and appears to marvel at the height of them all. As she continues to walk through the corridor, she stops to pick up some of the artificial snow on some of the pine needles and then rub it between her fingers.

In another scene the camera pans past an ornament made of Scrabble pieces that spell "BE BEST," a reference to the First Lady's initiative which focuses on three pillars, "well-being, online safety, and opioid abuse"

Melania Trump does not speak in the video which runs nearly a minute.

The first lady is "excited for everyone to experience the beauty of the #Christmas season!"