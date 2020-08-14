Fisher-Price launches playsets to let kids mimic parents working from home

One lets preschool-aged kids 'work from home' with a laptop with four fabric 'apps,' a smartphone, a headset for phone calls and a coffee cup.

Fisher-Price has launched a new toy line aimed at helping kids stuck at home during the coronavirus pandemic mimic the activities of their work-from-home parents.

The My Home Office Set is aimed at letting preschool-aged kids "work from home" with a laptop with four fabric "apps," a smartphone, a headset for phone calls and a coffee cup.

There is also a "Baby Biceps" set which is a workout-themed playset. And the "Cutest Chef" set has kitchen-themed toys for babies.