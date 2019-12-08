LUTZ, Fla. — Pasco County deputies are searching for a 5-year-old girl who did not return home from school Monday.

Vidha Rangneni is between 3-4 feet tall and about 40-50 pounds.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call 911.

