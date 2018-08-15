For Jessica French back to school means some normalcy for her two boys.

French, 36, and her family lost their River Ridge Terrace home to the wildfire. French described seeing the flames coming toward the home and said she knew it would likely be destroyed.

They were able to salvage a few things: A bench her grandfather made, some china that once belonged to her great-grandmother. They’ve yet to go back and sift through the rubble further, she said.

“It’s pretty emotional to even think about having to sift through rubble for your things, so I’m not ready for that,” French said. “I don’t know if I ever will be.”

She said more than missing things, it’s missing normalcy.

“I’m happy and my kids are happy to go back to school and to get that sense of normalcy back,” she said.

French said getting her sons — Chase, 10, and River, 6 — prepped has been more challenging than normal, but that they’ve received an “enormous amount” of community support, especially the school.

The two boys have their first day of school Wednesday at Chrysalis. They are among those in the county that lost their homes in the fire.

Sign up for the daily NOW Newsletter Sign up for the daily NOW Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the afternoon. Thank you for signing up for the NOW Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

Earlier this month, Shasta County Superintendent Judy Flores said there were 280 students representing 45 different Shasta County Schools affected by the fire. On Tuesday, she said they’ll likely know more as students return.

Most schools in Shasta County begin their first day of school Wednesday, but a few — Grant Elementary, Shasta Elementary and French Gulch-Whiskeytown Elementary — are delayed because of the fire that left many teachers and students without homes.

Grant Elementary is set to begin Aug, 22, Superintendent and Principal Mike Freeman said following a visit from Tom Torlakson, state superintendent of public instruction.

The tentative start day for French Gulch-Whiskeytown is Aug. 27.

He said working with the school counselor and psychologist, a team was assembled to help create a “safe soft place.” Beanbag chairs and stuffed animals were brought in and placed around a room at the school.

That room Tuesday was filled with back to school supplies for kids. Students are also being given Chrome Books to use that will replace ones they lost because of the fire, Freeman said.

“There’s just something about coming to school to get some help ... that I think really helps strengthens and really helps our own community heal,” Freeman said.

He said in addition to physical things, it’s about teaching parents about the emotional side of things for kids who have gone through trauma.

“And then what to look for,” Freeman said. “How to support them. How to talk to kids about what the wildfire did.”

He said making sure the kids feel safe and supported emotionally is a priority.

Freeman said it's believed 47 students lost their homes.

Igo-Ono Elementary will be hosting Shasta Union Elementary while damage to the building is repaired. Robert Adams, superintendent of Shasta Union School District, said the hope is Shasta can reopen in January or February.

Igo-Ono will start Wednesday and Shasta Union will begin their classes on Aug. 20. While the schools are sharing the same campus, they are “their own unique entities,” he said.

“Their teachers will be there,” Adams said. “Their administrator will be there. All of the people that they are familiar with will be there. Their custodian, their bus driver, their cook. Everyone they know will be at the school.”



It's estimated around 40 families at Shasta lost their homes. One staff member and three board members also lost their homes, Adams said.

“There’s a lot of destruction to be had around, but they’re strong people and they’re good people and they pull together and it’s amazing watching them get their school ready for the kids on Monday,” Adams said.

Schools in Shasta Union High School District are among those starting on time. Jim Cloney, superintendent of Shasta Union High School District, said the facilities in the district weren’t harmed.

He said many staff members were displaced or lost their homes. Some are back, but some still are out of their homes.

“So the staff side, getting back in the swing of things is a little different this year,” Cloney said.

He said students are being encouraged to work with their school counselors for resources on things like getting transportation to school if displaced.

“Getting a normal routine in place is really important,” Cloney said. “Kids really benefit we believe from a normal, regular routine, so we want to get them back on that track as quick as we can.

"They want to be around their friends. They want to be around adults that they know and trust.”

© Gannett Co., Inc. 2018. All Rights Reserved