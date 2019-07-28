Former pageant queen Kathy Zhu has officially joined the Trump campaign after having her crown stripped by the Miss World America organization for "offensive, insensitive and inappropriate tweets."

Zhu announced that she joined the Women for Trump advisory board on Thursday via Twitter.

"I am so excited to now be a part of the #WomenforTrump Coalition," Zhu's tweet read. "Let's get Trump re-elected for 2020."

Team Trump also praised Zhu for her involvement with the Trump campaign.

"Team Trump welcomes Kathy Zhu to the Offical #WomenforTrump Coalition Advisory Board," The organization said in a tweet. "@PoliticalKathy is a patriot who has continued to stand for American values despite being stripped of her crown. Thank you for your support of President @realdonaldtrump!"

Zhu was crowned the Miss World America pageant's Michigan winner in July. She's a University of Michigan conservative who's active with a group called Chinese Americans for Trump.

In since-deleted tweets from the last two years, Zhu alluded to Muslim women wearing hijabs as "being oppressed under Islam" and disparaged black people for "blaming others" in regard to crime.

After being stripped of her crown, she posted a letter online in which pageant officials described her tweets as "offensive" and "inappropriate." Zhu calls the decision discriminatory and defends the tweets.

Pageant officials didn't respond to a Sunday message seeking comment. It's unclear who'll represent Michigan in Miss World America's October competition in Las Vegas.

Miss World America is separate from the more widely-known Miss America contest.