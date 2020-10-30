Discounts and freebies to enjoy on Election Day 2020

From half off Uber and Lyft rides to free doughnuts, here's a list of the freebies and discounts available around the country on Election Day.

WASHINGTON — While tens of millions of Americans have already cast their ballots in the November election, millions more will exercise their right to vote on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3.

To commemorate the day and encourage everyone to vote, many national retailers are offering discounts or food freebies to celebrate.

Here's a list of some of the places offering free or discounted food, drinks or other services.

Ben & Jerry's

The ice cream shop Ben & Jerry's promised customers a free waffle cone when they pledge to vote for justice.

Pledge to vote for justice and we’ll upgrade you to a waffle cone, on us! Whether you’re digging into NEW Justice ReMix’d or another one of your chunky, swirly faves, we’ll see you at the Scoop Shop and then we’ll see you at the polls! Find your shop now: https://t.co/zt1tEUzzkh pic.twitter.com/zbCIfMdi0p — Ben & Jerry's (@benandjerrys) October 15, 2020

CAVA

All badged poll workers will be given a free meal on Election Day at all CAVA restaurants.

Chili's

Chili's Bar & Grill, the American casual dining restaurant chain, is offering $5 Presidente margaritas for two weeks through Election Day. It said it wanted to bring its guests "an offer we can all agree on."

The margaritas made with Sauza Conmemorativo Tequila, Patrón Citrónge and E&J Brandy will be available Oct. 20 through Nov. 3.

This election season, head into Chili’s and grab a $5 Presidente until 11/3. Show your support for our cocktail in chief by commenting on this post using 🌶🇺🇸 - each comment is a separate entry & there is NO limit. You could win your very own Marg Party merch! pic.twitter.com/0WyB7IHaAX — Chili's Grill & Bar (@Chilis) October 28, 2020

Chopt Salad

To support those working the polls on Election Day, Chopt Salad is offering one free entree to poll workers on Election Day. It's up to a $15 value, available at all locations in-store only.

Grubhub

The food delivery service Grubhub wants to make sure that everyone is taken care of on Election Day. Whether a customer is ordering pickup on their way from voting or ordering in to watch the night’s results, come Election Day, Grubhub diners can access exclusive Perks from more than 30 of their popular restaurant brands like 7-Eleven, Burger King, California Pizza Kitchen and more.

Some of the deals include, but are not limited to:

7-11: free delivery on orders of $15+

BurgerFi: free delivery on orders of $15+

Burger King: $3 off on orders of $18+

California Pizza Kitchen: $10 off on orders of $30+

Pret A Manger: $5 off on orders of $15+

Wow Bao: $5 off on orders of $20+

Today is Vote Early Day, a national movement to remind you to cast your ballot before Election Day. Find out where you can vote early in your town with @HeadCountOrg at: https://t.co/1un6F68Ojy #VoteEarlyDay 💯 pic.twitter.com/b7ir2m5Evn — Grubhub (@Grubhub) October 24, 2020

Jimmy John's

The fast-food sandwich chain is offering 50% off one sandwich when you buy one with the promo code SAVEON2. It said the 50% off only applies to the lowest priced sandwich, including add-ons for 8” or 16” sandwiches only. Little Johns excluded are not included in the offer.

The promo code is available until Nov. 8 at participating locations.

Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme is giving away a free original glazed doughnut on Nov. 3 at any participating shop. To keep the theme of Election Day going, the North Carolina-based doughnut shop chain said it will also be providing "I Voted" stickers.

"With many voters unable to get ‘I Voted’ stickers due to polling booth changes and an increase in mail-in ballots, these stickers with a free Original Glazed doughnut, represent a fun a badge of pride in times when we all need it most," Krispy Kreme said.

Lyft

Since 2018, Lyft has been offering free rides to the polls on Election Day, and 2020 is no different. This year it expanded its "Ride to Vote" program and is offering 50% off one ride up to $10 to any polling location or dropbox using the code 2020VOTE. The code is only valid on Nov. 3 between 4 a.m. and 11 p.m. local time.

For the first time, Lyft is also including its network of bikes and scooters in select cities to the offer.

This election day we're offering 50% off a ride up to $10 to any polling location or mail-in dropbox in the country using the code 2020VOTE. And for the first time ever, this offer applies to our network of bikes & scooters! https://t.co/rPZlcKRtY7 pic.twitter.com/Ueq3rdRFPP — Lyft (@lyft) September 16, 2020

Natural Grocers

Natural Grocers, the family-operated natural and organic grocery retailer, announced it's having a special Post-Election promotion running from November 5 to November 7, 2020.

When shopping during the three-day sale, members of Natural Grocers' free loyalty program will receive a free chocolate bar and other deals on items like bacon from around the store.

Pieology

Pieology, an innovative pizza joint, is offering a new national “You Vote, You Pie” reward. From Nov. 1 to 3, locations across the U.S. will offer an Election Day 2020 Bundle deal: Two 11 inch ‘Create Your Own’ pizzas and a shareable dessert - all for just $20.20.

Planet Fitness

The nationwide gym Planet Fitness is inviting anyone who votes to have a free workout and HydroMassage from Election Day through Sunday, November 8. Click here for a list of participating locations.

Shake Shack

The burger and milkshake franchise Shake Shack said all badged poll workers will be able to get a free burger between Nov. 1 and Nov. 3.

Uber

Uber and Uber Eats are offering deals on Election Day.

Uber, the ridesharing portion, is offering 50% off roundtrip rides to and from the polls (up to $7 each trip) or up to $14 for the two trips, only on Election Day from 12:01 a.m. PT to 3 a.m. PT Nov. 4. This also includes its bikes and scooters in select cities.

Uber Eats has partnered with Pizza to the Polls to deploy a fleet of over 250 food trucks across 25 cities to deliver free food to voters waiting in line at polling sites. The food trucks will be giving out free Shake Shack, Milk Bar and local favorites from Oct. 24 to Nov. 3.

If you can request a ride, you can get to the polls. 🗳🇺🇸



We’re offering discounted rides to and from your local polling location on #ElectionDay.



Learn more → https://t.co/Sw05uMt9TM pic.twitter.com/3sLAVvMFch — Uber (@Uber) October 27, 2020

Zoës Kitchen