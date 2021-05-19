'Friends' reunion special trailer released by HBO Max

The long-awaited cast reunion will be available on the HBO Max streaming service May 27.

HBO Max released the first full trailer Wednesday for next week's "Friends" reunion special.

The 2-minute trailer shows the main cast -- Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer -- on various, familiar sets from the show. They are interviewed by James Corden, share stories about their time on the show and even play some "Friends" trivia.

There's also a cameo from Tom Selleck and it's been reported that other stars expected to appear include David Beckham, Justin Bieber and BTS.