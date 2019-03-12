Fuji Food Products has voluntarily recalled several of its ready to eat sushi, salads and spring roll products sold to retailers and distributors along the East Coast and Upper Midwest, according to an announcement posted by the Food and Drug Administration.

The products were recalled for potential listeria contamination. The issue was discovered following a routine inspection at the company's facility in Brockton, Massachusetts.

The recalled items were sold by several different retailers including Trader Joe's, 7 Eleven, Walgreens, Food Lion, Hannaford, Giant Eagle Supermarkets, Porkys, Bozzutos, Supreme Lobster and Superior Foods, according to the FDA's notice.

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism which can lead to a fatal infection for young children and elderly populations. Symptoms include high fever, sever headaches, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea.

The company has stopped production and distribution of the recalled products at the impacted facility as the FDA and the company continue their investigation as to what caused this problem. Fuji Food Products has never before recalled any of its products, according to the recall notice.

"As responsible processors of safe, fresh food for nearly 30 years, we are addressing this problem vigorously and we apologize to those who are affected by it,"" said Fuji Food Products CEO Farrell Hirsch. "We will restart operation only after we have eliminated the cause and the FDA certifies that our facility is once again free of possible contamination."

The products were sold or distributed in 32 states including Alabama, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, Washington D.C., West Virginia, and Wisconsin.

The recalled products were packed in plastic trays with clear lids and the sell-by dates listed on the labels.

Recalled items:

All the items listed below had sell by dates in between 11/22/2019 and 12/6/2019

California Roll (8 pc) - UPC: #7-32869-28101

Spicy California Roll (8 pc) - UPC: #7-32869-28102

Supreme California Roll (8 pc) - UPC: #7-32869-28103

Spicy Supreme California Roll (8 pc) - UPC: #7-32869-28104

Classic California Roll with SO (8 pc) - UPC: #7-32869-28105

Supreme Combo (8 pc) - UPC: #7-32869-28111

Supreme Sampler (8 pc) - UPC: #7-32869-28112

OK Tempura Shrimp Roll (6 pc) - UPC: #7-32869-28114

Sushi Platter (25 pc) - UPC: #7-32869-28200

Sushi Platter (16 pc) - UPC: #7-32869-28201

Okami Seafood Combo (8 pc) - UPC: #7-32869-28262

Okami BR Classic California Roll - UPC: #7-32869-28122

Okami Salmon Philly Roll (8 pc) - UPC: #7-32869-28113

Several Trader Joe's name brand products were also recalled.

Trader Joes Smoked Salmon Poke Bowl - UPC: #603751 Sell by: 11/20 to 12/4

Trader Joes Banh Mi Style Salad - UPC: #614719 Sell by: 11/19 to 12/3

Trader Joes Shrimp Spring Rolls 7oz - UPC: #908795 Sell by: 11/18 to 12/2

Trader Joes Tofu Spring Rolls 7oz - UPC: #921510 Sell by: 11/18 to 12/2

Trader Joes Queso Fundido 16oz - UPC: #646574 Sell by: 12/10 to 12/24

Trader Joes 8pcs Spicy Cal Roll 8oz - UPC: #348966 Sell by: 11/22 to 12/6

Trader Joes 8pcs California Roll 8oz - UPC: #348997 Sell by: 11/22 to 12/6

Trader Joes 8pcs Tempura Shirmp Crunch Roll 8.5oz - UPC: #348997 Sell by: 11/22 to 12/6

Trader Joes 8pcs Smoked Salmon Philly Roll - UPC: #603775 Sell by: 11/20 to 12/4

Trader Joes 8pcs Brown Rice California Roll 8oz - UPC: #909822 Sell by: 11/22 to 12/6