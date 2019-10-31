MEXICO CITY, CDMX — Day of the Dead is one of Mexico’s most traditional celebrations. And a cultural group called Indios Yaocalli took the creation of an altar to a different level.

They transformed a street in their community – Santa Cecilia Tláhuac in Mexico City – into a gigantic Día de Los Muertos altar.

The project designer was Ray Medina.

It took the group between one and two days to put the exhibition together. Monumental skeletons made out of cartons seem to emerge from the pavement.

El grupo cultural Indios Yaocalli colocaron calaveras gigantes en una calle de la colonia Santa Cecilia Tláhuac en la Ciudad de México con motivo del Día de Muertos.

Gabriela Mendoza

It took more than a couple of days for them to create the skeletons.

“The process of making the skeletons takes us an entire year. We finish this exhibit and we start working on new projects to present next year,” said Brenda Lozano.

The purpose of the exhibition is to keep this tradition alive

“Our primary purpose is to rescue Mexican traditions because we feel we’re losing them. This is what we want to teach new generations,” emphasized Lozano.

Even when many social media posts say that the group covered the potholes on the streets - a big problem in Mexico - Lozano said, the idea wasn't about complaining about potholes on the streets.

The exhibit will be on the street until Oct. 31 to be moved to the City Hall in Tláhuac as of Nov. 1.

