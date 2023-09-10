Hampton Roads religious leaders condemn Israel-Hamas conflict as students fundraise to help victims

The violence has shocked the world and thousands here in Hampton Roads. Many said they have friends and family in the region.

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — The violence in Israel and in the Gaza strip has shocked the world, as well as thousands here in Hampton Roads.

More than 1,000 people are dead, including nine Americans — and countless more are hurt.

The violence prompted one group of students at William and Mary to raise funds for Israel's national emergency disaster, ambulance and blood bank service. Students said they know countless people who are still in Israel, close to the conflict.

"My entire lab, my supervisors, my co-workers, my colleagues are all there," said Sam Rubin, a senior at William and Mary. "I worked the summer in the Chemistry building, and now it's being used a bomb shelter."

Students said they didn't start the fundraiser not to make any political statements, but because they wanted to help the victims in these attacks.

Hamas launched the surprise attacks on Saturday, a known Jewish holiday, that was supposed to be for celebration.

"Everyone was in the synagogues, I was in the synagogue," said Gershon Litt, Director of the Hillel at William and Mary. "It's devastating for so many."

Governor Glenn Youngkin ordered all flags to be lowered to half-staff for the "horrific terror attack committed against Israel."

The United Jewish Federation of Tidewater also released a statement saying quote it "condemns the assault in the strongest possible terms and recognizes that Israel’s only plausible response is to rightfully pursue a comprehensive aggressive strategy to restore calm to the region and protect her citizens."