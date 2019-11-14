HONOLULU (AP) — A Hawaii man was surfing with his girlfriend when — instead of hanging 10 — he knelt down on one knee on his board and proposed.
Hawaii News Now reported that Lauren Oiye said yes just before Chris Garth dropped the ring in the ocean.
Multiple photographers nearby captured the Sunday moment.
Luckily, he had a spare.
Garth said he knew it could go wrong, so he used a stand-in while they were out in the water. The real ring was on shore at Queen’s Beach in Waikiki, where the two met years before.
Details about the rings were not released.
What other people are reading right now:
- Alicia Keys to host Grammy Awards again in 2020
- 2 dead, 5 injured in I-75 crash
- Florida Strawberry Festival announces full concert lineup for 2020
- Green bean casserole among America's least favorite Thanksgiving foods
- Hunter thought he would die in Florida swamp after gator bit him
- Grieving son builds 20,000 Christmas light display to honor deceased dad
FREE 10NEWS APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter