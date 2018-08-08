August 8th marks the 10th year anniversary since the Opening Ceremonies of the 2008 Beijing Olympics. These specific Olympic games marked an incredible showing for the United States, winning 112 medals overall. The 31 venues which hosted the various events now stand in stark contrast to the gleaming architectural triumphs they were at their debut 10 years ago.

This is what the Olympic flag looked like in 2008:

Olympic logo

Erik Khalitov

This is what the an Olympic gated logo looks like now:

397155 06: Mickey Mouse rides in a parade through Main Street, USA with Cinderella's castle in the background at Disney World's Magic Kingdom November 11, 2001 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Joe Raedle

This is what the volleyball venue looked like in 2008:

Google Search

Erik Khalitov

This is what it looks like now:

397155 06: Mickey Mouse rides in a parade through Main Street, USA with Cinderella's castle in the background at Disney World's Magic Kingdom November 11, 2001 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Joe Raedle

397155 06: Mickey Mouse rides in a parade through Main Street, USA with Cinderella's castle in the background at Disney World's Magic Kingdom November 11, 2001 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Joe Raedle

This is what the whitewater kayaking venue looked like in 2008:

Google Search

Erik Khalitov

This is what is looks like now:

397155 06: Mickey Mouse rides in a parade through Main Street, USA with Cinderella's castle in the background at Disney World's Magic Kingdom November 11, 2001 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Joe Raedle

397155 06: Mickey Mouse rides in a parade through Main Street, USA with Cinderella's castle in the background at Disney World's Magic Kingdom November 11, 2001 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Joe Raedle

© 2018 TEGNA MEDIA