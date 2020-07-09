Man accidentally blows up part of home trying to swat fly

The man didn't know there was a gas leak at his house when he tried to use an electric fly swatter.

PARCOUL, Parcoul-Chenaud — The buzzing of a pesky fly led a man to accidentally cause an explosion in his home in France.

The man, who is in his 80s, was eating his dinner when he noticed a fly would not stop buzzing around him, according to the BBC.

Sky News said that led the man to grab an electric fly swatter and go after the annoying insect. What he didn't know, was there was a gas leak at his house, said Sky News.

The combination of the gas leak and the electric swatter ignited and caused part of his kitchen to blow up, according to Sud-Oust.

The man was lucky and was able to escape the explosion with just a burn on his hand, the BBC reported. As for the fly, well its condition is not known, Sud-Oust said.

Local news outlets said the man's family is working to make repairs to his house while he stays at a campsite.

Duke Energy Florida says people who suspect there's a natural gas leak or that they've come in contact with a natural gas leak should evacuate the area, keep everyone away from it at a safe distance and call 911 immediately. Duke Energy warns that people should not use electrical equipment that could create a spark, such as a cellphone, light switch or matches.

More information on natural gas can be found on Duke Energy's website.

