NSYNC reunion cranks up the heat with 'Hot Ones' appearance

It's been a busy few weeks for NSYNC and the latest chapter in their reunion will get a bit spicy.

WASHINGTON — The latest saga in NSYNC's reunion tour will test whether one of the biggest boy bands in history can handle the heat from eating extremely spicy wings.

Justin Timberlake, Joey Fatone, Lance Bass, Chris Kirkpatrick and JC Chasez will be appearing on the Season 22 premiere of the "Hot Ones" YouTube series.

The show rose to internet fame a few years ago with videos of celebrities’ reactions to eating spicy wings.

Where to watch NSYNC "Hot Ones" episode

You can watch the NSNYC "Hot Ones" video on Thursday, Sept. 21, at 11 a.m. Eastern on the First We Feast YouTube page. (We'll also be sure to add it here as well, so refresh this story after 11 a.m.)

On Wednesday, Lance Bass shared a behind-the-scenes look of how everyone was doing afterward and it was clear some members of the band handled the heat better than others.

It's been a busy few weeks for NSYNC. Last week, the band reunited at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards, handing the best pop video award to Taylor Swift.

The following day it was announced they were releasing their first new song in two decades for the animated movie "Trolls Band Together," the animated franchise starring the voices of Justin Timberlake and Anna Kendrick.

Fans hoping for a new NYSYNC album or reunion tour may want to temper expectations.