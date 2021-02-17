How you can help the millions in Texas who don't have power, heat or safety

ERCOT, the agency that oversees the state's power grid, said it isn't sure when the power will be back on. Here are some ways you can help Texans in need.

Millions of Texans are trapped in powerless homes after all of the state's 254 counties were hit with winter storms over the past several days.

Officials at Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), the agency that oversees the state's power grid, have said they aren't sure when the power will be turned back on.

The following is a list of organizations that need your help in assisting Texas residents suffering from this massive power grid failure:

Housing

The following is a list of organizations supporting the homeless communities around Texas:

The Austin Area Urban League is helping the housing insecure population find warming shelters in the Austin area. Donate here.

The Coalition for the Homeless has been on the streets of Houston doing outreach in order to get people into shelters and warming centers. Donate here.

Dallas Stop Evictions has been moving people off the streets into hotels, as well as giving them hot food, groceries, and hygiene essentials. Donate here.

Supplies

The following is a list of wish lists, where you can directly purchase supplies for those experiencing the drastic cold:

Camp Rhonda, a community of homeless people in Dallas, has provided a list of their most needed supplies. Buy the supplies here.

Feed The People, a Dallas mutual aid network, is providing community care and groceries and has provided a list of their most needed products. Buy the supplies here.

The Houseless Organizing Coalition in Houston has a list of the most needed items in its community. Buy the supplies here.



Health

O.D. Aid is a Fort Worth-based program. It is the only overdose prevention, naloxone distribution and syringe access program serving the city of nearly 1 million people. Donate here.

During natural disasters and extreme weather like what Texas is experiencing, many people in need of abortion access have to reschedule appointments and remake travel arrangements.

Fund Texas Choice is a non-profit organization that pays for Texans’ travel to abortion clinics. Donate here.

The Texas Equal Access Fund provides financial and emotional support to people who need help accessing abortion care in north, east and west Texas. Donate here.

West Fund Texas serves people seeking abortion care in west Texas and New Mexico. Donate here.