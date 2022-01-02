This is the second reported bomb threat at Howard University in less than 24 hours.

WASHINGTON — Bomb threats were reported at three universities in the DMV Tuesday morning.

Morgan State University, Howard University and the University of the District of Columbia (UDC) are on high alert Tuesday after bomb threats were reported at their schools.

Morgan State University has issued a shelter in place until further notice due to its reported bomb threat. All instruction will be virtual Tuesday as authorities investigate the situation, the university said.

Morgan State University has issued a shelter in place until further notice due to its reported bomb threat. All instruction will be virtual Tuesday as authorities investigate the situation, the university said.

D.C. Police were also actively investigating a bomb threat on HU's campus alongside the school's public safety department. Authorities said the threat was made just before 3 a.m. The school declared a shelter in place on campus Tuesday morning and has since issued an all-clear around 6:15 a.m. after conducting a sweep.

Around the same time, police responded to a bomb threat called into UDC around 3 a.m. Officers said they found nothing suspicious in nature and the campus was deemed clear just before 5 a.m. Police said the incident is under investigation.

Coppin State University has also issued a shelter in place and moved all classes virtual due to an apparent "emergency" on campus. It remains unclear if this is related to a threat. School officials said emergency officials are evaluating the campus and we will provide updates.

On Monday morning, D.C. Police received a report of a bomb threat at an unoccupied administrative building at Howard University around 4:30 a.m. MPD's Explosive Ordinance Division (EOD) responded and did a sweep of the building. Nothing hazardous was found Monday and they cleared the scene.

SAFETY ALERT – Bomb Threat



The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) and the Howard University Department of Police are investigating a bomb threat made this morning at approximately 4:35 a.m.

At least six historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs) received bomb threats Monday morning -- including Bowie State University and Howard University on Monday.

A shelter-in-place order lasted several hours at Bowie State after the Bowie City Police Department received a call for a bomb threat around 6 a.m. Monday. Dogs and the Maryland State Fire Marshal Bomb squad performed multiple sweeps of the campus, and around 1:30 p.m. Maryland State Police said the scene was clear, no devices were found.

Due to an Emergency on campus BSU will be closed temporarily today, 1/31/22. Emergency personnel are evaluating the situation. All persons on campus are advised to shelter in place until more information is available. Classes will be virtual.