WASHINGTON — Bomb threats were reported at three universities in the DMV Tuesday morning.
Morgan State University, Howard University and the University of the District of Columbia (UDC) are on high alert Tuesday after bomb threats were reported at their schools.
Morgan State University has issued a shelter in place until further notice due to its reported bomb threat. All instruction will be virtual Tuesday as authorities investigate the situation, the university said.
D.C. Police were also actively investigating a bomb threat on HU's campus alongside the school's public safety department. Authorities said the threat was made just before 3 a.m. The school declared a shelter in place on campus Tuesday morning and has since issued an all-clear around 6:15 a.m. after conducting a sweep.
Around the same time, police responded to a bomb threat called into UDC around 3 a.m. Officers said they found nothing suspicious in nature and the campus was deemed clear just before 5 a.m. Police said the incident is under investigation.
Coppin State University has also issued a shelter in place and moved all classes virtual due to an apparent "emergency" on campus. It remains unclear if this is related to a threat. School officials said emergency officials are evaluating the campus and we will provide updates.
On Monday morning, D.C. Police received a report of a bomb threat at an unoccupied administrative building at Howard University around 4:30 a.m. MPD's Explosive Ordinance Division (EOD) responded and did a sweep of the building. Nothing hazardous was found Monday and they cleared the scene.
Tweet sent out Monday morning:
At least six historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs) received bomb threats Monday morning -- including Bowie State University and Howard University on Monday.
A shelter-in-place order lasted several hours at Bowie State after the Bowie City Police Department received a call for a bomb threat around 6 a.m. Monday. Dogs and the Maryland State Fire Marshal Bomb squad performed multiple sweeps of the campus, and around 1:30 p.m. Maryland State Police said the scene was clear, no devices were found.
Tweet sent out Monday morning:
"The reports of nation-wide bomb threats against HBCU campuses this morning are horrifying and inexcusable," Rep. Steny Hoyer (D-Maryland), the House Majority Leader, said in a statement. "I remain deeply concerned about the well-being and safety of students, staff, and professors at Bowie State University and all who sheltered in place on campus this morning. The threat today is the second time this month that HBCUs have been targeted, and the terror it has caused raises serious questions about the existence of hate-based violence across our nation and in our communities. I strongly condemn these threats today and urge a complete and thorough investigation into this attack and demand that justice be served.”
