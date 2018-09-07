IHOP has officially rediscovered itself.

On Monday, the pancake house chain reverted to its long-standing name after a temporary switch to "IHOb" last month, with the "b" standing for burgers. By flipping the "P" to "b," the restaurant generated some buzz to promote a new line-up of beef patties.

This latest change is aiming to draw diners to a 60-cent pancakes promotion on July 17, celebrating IHOP's 60th birthday.

We’re giving away 60¢ short stacks on July 17 from 7a-7p for IHOP’s 60th birthday. That’s right, IHOP! We’d never turn our back on pancakes (except for that time we faked it to promote our new burgers) pic.twitter.com/KsbkMJhKuf — IHOP (@IHOP) July 9, 2018

"We knew we had a very tough job to do to convince people that we take our burgers as seriously as we take our pancakes," said Stephanie Peterson, IHOP’s executive director of communications. "So, we went bold with the campaign."

The chain originally hinted at a name change on Twitter at the beginning of June, as it first revealed the "IHOb" name. One week later, on June 11, the company officially announced the change.

According to YouGov, which tracks the perception of more than 1,500 brands daily through its BrandIndex, this move got people talking: IHOP's Word of Mouth Score rose in the week following its announcement. However, IHOP's rebranding effort did not create a significant increase in the company's purchase consideration, which measures the likelihood of consumers eating at a particular restaurant chain, YouGov found.

Just as reactions were mixed to IHOP's original name change, there has also been a variety of comments with this switch back, ranging from appreciation to sass.

oh thank god. you’re back. — stepdad (@Tuba_Ryan) July 9, 2018

Thanks IHOP aka IHOb for the “fake news on rebranding”. #FakeNews — Goalline Stand (@Goalline_Stand) July 9, 2018

Though the company has officially changed its name back to IHOP, it confirmed on Twitter that it will still be selling its new burger line.

Okay but the burgers are staying on the menu right? — Myles (@milesnmylesaway) July 9, 2018

