RUSHVILLE, Indiana — A Rushville pastor facing child molestation charges was found not guilty on all counts in his jury trial Friday.

Garry Evans was arrested in October 2017 and accused of luring children into his office, then molesting them.

As more alleged victims came forward to accuse Evans, he eventually faced 14 felony counts linked to six women or girls for child molestation, child solicitation and sexual battery.

When out on bond awaiting his trial, Evans, the pastor of the Rushville Baptist Temple Church, attempted suicide at his home in November.

