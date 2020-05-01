JAKARTA, Indonesia — Landslides and floods triggered by torrential downpours in Indonesia's capital have left at least 60 people dead as rescuers struggle to search for people apparently buried under tons of mud.

Monsoon rains and rising rivers submerged a dozen districts in greater Jakarta and caused landslides in the Bogor and Depok districts on the city's outskirts as well as in neighboring Lebak.

A disaster official said most of the 60 people drowned or were electrocuted. Three elderly people died of hypothermia.

Rivers broke their banks early Wednesday after extreme torrential rains hit the area on New Year's Eve.

It's the worst flooding in the area since 2007, when 80 people were killed over 10 days.

