Internet outage across globe impacts big-name brands

Amazon, Twitter, Paypal and the U.K. government's home page are down amid an internet outage.

WASHINGTON — An internet outage is affecting a large number of major websites across the globe Tuesday morning, including Reddit, Amazon and Twitter.

According to Downdetector, which monitors the performance of websites and web-connected tools and machines, there was a spike of webpages showing an "Error 503 Service Unavailable" message or "Varnish cache server." Outages impacted streaming services, search engines like Google, shopping websites Etsy, eBay and PayPal and many others.

The Associated Press and Downdectoror claimed the outage could be from an American cloud computing service provider Fastly.

San Francisco-based Fastly said in repeated updates on its website that it was “continuing to investigate the issue.”

About an hour later just before 7 a.m. ET, the company said: "The issue has been identified and a fix has been applied. Customers may experience increased origin load as global services return."

We identified a service configuration that triggered disruptions across our POPs globally and have disabled that configuration. Our global network is coming back online. Continued status is available at https://t.co/RIQWX0LWwl — Fastly (@fastly) June 8, 2021

The outages were first reported by Downdetector around 6 a.m. ET. However, a number of sites that were hit early appeared to be coming back online.

News outlets like CNN, New York Times, Bloomberg News and the United Kingdom newspaper The Guardian also reported outages. Visitors trying to access CNN.com got a message that said: “Fastly error: unknown domain: cnn.com.”

The Guardian's website and app are currently being affected by a wider internet outage and will be back as soon as possible — The Guardian (@guardian) June 8, 2021

Fastly describes itself as an “edge cloud platform." It provides vital behind-the-scenes cloud computing services to many of the web's high profile sites, by helping them to store, or “cache,” content in servers around the world so that it's closer to users.

