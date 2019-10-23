BAGLEY, Iowa — A family is continuing to clean up after blood from a neighboring meat locker flooded their basement.

Local 5 reported last week that the Lestina family had left their home after four inches of bloody water was found in their basement from Dahl’s Meat Locker, which is located next door.

The Dahl family says they were sending some drawn animal blood down a floor drain instead of keeping it all in a holding tank.

Some of the blood was still backing up into the Lestina’s basement, but they expect to be back in their house by the end of the week.

According to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, water samples collected from surrounding waterways are still at the lab. They were unable to tell Local 5 when those results would be back.

“The role of the Iowa Department of Agriculture at processing facilities is to provide regulatory oversight of food safety, sanitation, and animal handling practices,” the department said in a statement. “We do not review wastewater disposal systems; rather, we ask for a letter, certificate, or other documentation of approval by the state or local health authority (DNR or county sanitarian).”