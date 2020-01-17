Over 1,700 piglets run loose from overturned truck in Iowa

The Animal Rescue League of Iowa was helping wrangle the hundreds of baby pigs.

POLK COUNTY — A little over 1,700 piglets have gone loose after a truck overturned in Iowa on Thursday.

The Iowa State Patrol said the I-35 east to north on-ramp at the East Mixmaster was either slow going or blocked.

The Animal Rescue League of Iowa posted on Facebook what they’re doing to help get the loose piglets to safety.

State troopers said in the initial investigation, the semi was traveling too fast as it entered the ramp.

Authorities are working to get the animals back, and urge people to drive cautiously.

No human injuries were reported.