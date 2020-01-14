Iran announces arrests over downing of Ukrainian plane

All 176 people on board the plane were killed when it was shot down outside of Tehran minutes after taking off.

Iran's judiciary says arrests have been made over the shootdown of a Ukrainian plane that killed all 176 people on board last week.

A judiciary spokesman says that “extensive investigations have taken place and some individuals are arrested.”

He was quoted by Iranian state media on Tuesday, but did not say how many individuals have been detained or name them.

Earlier in the day, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani called for a special court to be set up to try those responsible for the plane shootdown.

After initially denying shooting the Ukrainian Airlines flight down minutes after it took off from Tehran last Wednesday, Iran admitted the 737-800 was "unintentionally" shot down.

The shootdown happened the same morning Iran launched a retaliatory missile strike against Iraqi bases housing U.S. forces. The strike was a response of the U.S. killing Iran's top general, Qasem Soleimani on the order of President Donald Trump.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Monday the victims of the shootdown, including 57 Canadians, would be alive right now if tensions had not escalated in the region. Trudeau has been careful to avoid blaming Trump for the deaths, Some Canadians, including a top corporate leader in the country, partly blame Trump for the deaths.