Two earthquakes measuring magnitudes 4.9 and 4.5 hit southewestern Iran Wednesday morning.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the stronger quake hit at about 2:20 a.m., six miles southeast of the city of Borazjan.

The second quake hit almost exactly one hour later about 10 miles southeast of the city.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

Borazjan has a population of about 110,000. It is located near the Persian Gulf.

