Hampton Roads community stands in support of Israel at Virginia Beach demonstration

On the heels of the surprise Hamas attack on Israel, the United Jewish Federation of Tidewater held a demonstration of support.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Hampton Roads residents came together in Virginia Beach Tuesday morning to show support for Israel.

On the heels of the surprise Hamas attack on Israel, the United Jewish Federation of Tidewater held a demonstration of support at the Sandler Family Campus.

"United Jewish Federation of Tidewater condemns the assault in the strongest possible terms and recognizes that Israel’s only plausible response is to rightfully pursue a comprehensive aggressive strategy to restore calm to the region and protect her citizens," the foundation said in a statement. "No country should be asked to tolerate a barrage of thousands of rockets or militant infiltration to murder, kidnap, or injure innocent civilians. Only terror organizations, whose goal is to wipe Israel off the map, employ these tactics."

Attorney General Jason Miyares and Congressman Bobby Scott spoke at the event. Leaders from across Virginia were also in attendance, including Michael Karslake, a Republican candidate running for the 96th District in the upcoming election.

"I just want them to know that I'm supporting them," said Karslake. "I pray for the peace of Jerusalem and the peace of Israel often. This is just a sad day, but I'm happy to be here to support the community."

Over the weekend, Gov. Glenn Youngkin was joined by several Virginia lawmakers in condemning the attack and sharing support for Israel on social media.

Israel declared war against the Palestinian militant group Hamas on Sunday.